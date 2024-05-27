A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMRK. Northland Capmk downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRK

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,417.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,417.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jess M. Ravich purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,210.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 60,144 shares of company stock worth $2,196,737 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 48.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 126,385 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 80.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 91,961 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $587,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $868.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of -0.05.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.56). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.