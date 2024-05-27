Act Two Investors LLC Purchases 559 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Act Two Investors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.71. 7,356,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,297,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $576.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $134.40 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

