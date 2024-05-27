Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Graco by 3,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 122,377.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 99,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Graco by 60.6% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 55,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Price Performance

Graco stock opened at $81.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Graco

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $464,772.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,097.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,436 shares of company stock worth $1,510,952. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.