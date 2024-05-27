Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $619,584,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 69.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,774,000 after buying an additional 943,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares in the company, valued at $83,949,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,324 shares of company stock worth $51,386,281. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $144.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.98. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.74 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

