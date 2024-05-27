Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 1,982 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,143,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Wix.com by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.81.

Wix.com Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $170.00 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $174.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 149.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.34.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

