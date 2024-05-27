Aigen Investment Management LP Has $246,000 Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,643,074. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $342.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.69. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.45 and a twelve month high of $352.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

