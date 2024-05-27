Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $228,000 in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Glaukos by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,807,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE GKOS opened at $108.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $113.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $42,835.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $563,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $42,835.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,276 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Glaukos from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.55.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

