Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $237,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 86,924 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 103.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 628,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,598 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.47 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

