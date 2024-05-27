Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $240,000 in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,715 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 474.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alarm.com by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $67.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $77.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $62,050.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $614,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $62,050.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,099 shares of company stock worth $2,436,592 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

