Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $248,000 in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AMC Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 206.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,780.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,780.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick O’connell sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $105,410.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,407 shares of company stock valued at $700,553. 25.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

