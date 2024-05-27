Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,224 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in GitLab were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,115,000 after purchasing an additional 530,702 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 71.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,590,000 after buying an additional 1,762,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,591,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in GitLab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in GitLab by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 463,584 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528 over the last three months. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

