Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $247,000 Investment in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $79.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.31.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $364.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

