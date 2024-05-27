Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $248,000 Investment in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAL. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,052,000 after buying an additional 667,195 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 55.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 136,705 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the third quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.32 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 18,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $753,476.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,235.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 15,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,538. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

