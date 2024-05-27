Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $308.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.25 and a 1 year high of $323.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.