Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 25.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth about $159,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Trading Up 2.5 %

TAC opened at $7.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 45.47%. The company had revenue of $702.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.61%.

About TransAlta

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.