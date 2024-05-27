Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEOH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Shares of MEOH opened at $52.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $56.43.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

