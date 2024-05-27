Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,667 Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enpro by 33.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Enpro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,569,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Enpro in the third quarter worth $1,030,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 72,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 39.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Stock Performance

NPO stock opened at $147.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,056.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.03. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.20 and a fifty-two week high of $170.63.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Enpro’s payout ratio is -857.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

