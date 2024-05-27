Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,496 Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,649,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 466,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 227,077 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,501.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,950,000 after purchasing an additional 209,182 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 172.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at $4,638,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Precision Drilling from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

NYSE PDS opened at $70.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $391.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.44 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

