Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 11,955 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $143,796.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at $13,656,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SGRY

Surgery Partners Stock Up 3.9 %

SGRY opened at $25.39 on Monday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.66 million. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. Research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.