Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 11,955 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.
In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $143,796.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at $13,656,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
SGRY opened at $25.39 on Monday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.66 million. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. Research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.
