Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 765 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total value of $5,667,784.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,891.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total transaction of $5,667,784.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,891.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total value of $164,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,109 shares of company stock worth $121,583,803 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $306.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.34 and its 200 day moving average is $261.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.32 and a 12 month high of $329.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

