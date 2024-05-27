Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 7,949 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,949 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in FIGS were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in FIGS by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth approximately $4,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FIGS by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,278,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 538,251 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in FIGS by 219.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 343,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 236,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in FIGS by 51.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 695,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 235,241 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.20 million, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $8.84.

Insider Activity at FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $87,321.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $87,321.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,774.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,200 shares of company stock valued at $237,349. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIGS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIGS

About FIGS

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.