Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $237,000 Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADTN. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,363,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,405,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after buying an additional 875,140 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in ADTRAN by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 673,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 578,543 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 51.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 384,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 432,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 264,950 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADTN. Northland Securities raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of ADTN opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.13.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $226.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. Research analysts forecast that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Profile

(Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

