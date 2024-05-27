Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $249,000 Position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.07% of Bridge Investment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.82 million, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRDG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $13.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

