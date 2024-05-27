Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $251,000 Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.1% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,064,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,431,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,406 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 222,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 645.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 136,897 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 18.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 500,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 78,486 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $36.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

