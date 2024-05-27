Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

