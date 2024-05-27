Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 101.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 19,213 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 5.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Herc by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Herc by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,039 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRI opened at $147.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

HRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,956. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

