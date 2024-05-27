Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,064 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Veradigm by 14,907.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Veradigm by 10.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Veradigm Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $7.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. Veradigm Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $14.09.

Veradigm Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

