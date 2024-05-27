Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,126 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,977,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after buying an additional 175,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 69,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,751,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Simmons First National by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 630,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 270,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $17.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Simmons First National’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Simmons First National

Simmons First National Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.