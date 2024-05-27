Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 3rd (NASDAQ:AFJKU)

Aimei Health Technology’s (NASDAQ:AFJKU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 3rd. Aimei Health Technology had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Aimei Health Technology Price Performance

AFJKU opened at $10.39 on Monday. Aimei Health Technology has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aimei Health Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,091,000.

Aimei Health Technology Company Profile

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

