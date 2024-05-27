Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Alight during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alight Stock Down 1.9 %
Alight stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.
Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.
