AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANTFree Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 2.43% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JANT traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,409. The company has a market capitalization of $122.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.71. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $33.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (JANT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANT was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

