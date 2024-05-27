Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $174.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

