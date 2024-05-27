Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $18.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

NYSE PINE opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.71 million, a PE ratio of -381.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $17.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

