American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $8.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

AXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXL

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE AXL opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $871.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.19.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,146,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,627,000 after acquiring an additional 191,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,669,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,565,000 after buying an additional 465,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,076,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,101,000 after buying an additional 187,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,222,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after buying an additional 65,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 304,847 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.