American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $26.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,808.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,319 shares of company stock worth $1,312,938. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

