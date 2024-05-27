American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $13.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 33.02, a current ratio of 33.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Realty Investors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 425.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

