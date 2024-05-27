American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $13.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 33.02, a current ratio of 33.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
