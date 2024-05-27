American Superconductor (AMSC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect American Superconductor to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Superconductor Trading Up 6.3 %

AMSC stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $493.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.