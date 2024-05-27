Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $27,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $440.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.65 and a 52 week high of $442.09.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,674 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

