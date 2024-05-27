Amphenol Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, June 12th (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of APH opened at $136.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.45. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $138.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,640 shares in the company, valued at $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,844,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

