Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0116 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi’s previous dividend of $0.006172.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Price Performance
OTCMKTS AEBZY opened at $1.33 on Monday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
