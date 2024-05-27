Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0116 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi’s previous dividend of $0.006172.

OTCMKTS AEBZY opened at $1.33 on Monday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

