Analysts Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT at $70.30

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

AXNX opened at $67.22 on Friday. Axonics has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Axonics by 59.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Axonics by 108.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

