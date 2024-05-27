Analysts Set BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) PT at $97.35

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.35.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth $5,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BILL by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 40,997 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.
BILL stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.03 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
