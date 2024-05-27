Analysts Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price at $15.89

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMBL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. Bumble’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Bumble by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the third quarter worth $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

