Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 11th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.777 dividend. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.56%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

