Analysts Set Future plc (LON:FUTR) PT at GBX 956.50

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 956.50 ($12.16).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,041 ($13.23) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,369.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 515.50 ($6.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,091 ($13.87). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 721.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 736.79.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

