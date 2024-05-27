Analysts Set Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) PT at $21.33

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMRGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,884,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,020,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 912,458 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.6% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,176,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a market cap of $451.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.96. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

