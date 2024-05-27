Analysts Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Target Price at $18.86

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

LMND has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby bought 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lemonade by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Lemonade by 175.5% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.13 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

