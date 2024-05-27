Analysts Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target at $91.13

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIMO. B. Riley lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SIMO opened at $78.69 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average is $68.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 76.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

