Analyzing TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) & Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

TeraWulf has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magic Empire Global has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and Magic Empire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -56.70% -30.00% -16.17% Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

62.5% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TeraWulf and Magic Empire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 7 0 3.00 Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

TeraWulf currently has a consensus price target of $3.66, indicating a potential upside of 76.73%. Given TeraWulf’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TeraWulf and Magic Empire Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $100.13 million 6.89 -$73.42 million N/A N/A Magic Empire Global $13.79 million 0.94 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

Magic Empire Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TeraWulf.

Summary

Magic Empire Global beats TeraWulf on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter. It also offers corporate services, which include accounting and financial reporting advisory, company secretarial services, internal control enhancement, investor relations advisory, and other consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

