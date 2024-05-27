Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,686.25 ($21.43).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.06) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($21.92) to GBX 1,685 ($21.42) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($24.47) to GBX 2,065 ($26.25) in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.69) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.61) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

ANTO stock opened at GBX 2,246.65 ($28.55) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,179.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,822.94. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280 ($16.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,425 ($30.82). The company has a market capitalization of £22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,353.21, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

